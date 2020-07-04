What will become of famed Wits academy that produced a list of stars?

It is not clear what will happen to the storied Bidvest Wits academy that has produced a number of players who today have contracts with professional clubs in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and in European leagues.

The academy started operating in January 2009 as the brainchild of then-CEO Stan Whiting and first team head coach Roger de Sa. It was supervised by Eric Tinkler at the time of opening.

Whiting, a former Wits player, administrator and coach, left the academy a few years after its inception and received the news of the sale of Bidvest Wits to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila owner Masala Mulaudzi last month to with a heavy heart.

“It was very sad news indeed. I am obviously not privy to the thinking or motive behind the sale but it seems like it is a shame to lose the identity of a sporting icon in this country that was almost 100 years old,” Whiting told SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE.

Whiting said he hopes that Wits University will look for an investor to preserve the history and heritage of a club on the cusp of its centenary celebrations next year.

“The academy is set up on very sound structures and has been run in a very professional manner,” he said.

“I believe that the academy could attract an investor and remain part of the university as a community development programme.

“The university and the investor could then begin a new journey or partnership by establishing a club that starts off competing in the lower leagues and working their way up into the upper echelons of SA soccer once again,” said Whiting, who will be happy to hear that the university shares his wishes.