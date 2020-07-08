Lerato Lamola an uncle in the business

Maturity and the exemplary off-the-field lifestyle he leads are what Golden Arrows striker Lerato Lamola feels are the reasons why he's called "malume" by people at the club.

Though malume directly translate to "uncle", in the townships is used as a term of respect when greeting a man of honour.

Lamola, 34, explained how he got to earn the honorific at the Durban club, which he attributed all to his humility and modest yet inspirational lifestyle.

"I don't know where to start... they call me malume out of respect and [because of] the way I live my life," Lamola, who is generally media-shy, told Sowetan.

"You know footballers like status but I am different. I see myself as a normal guy and that has motivated a number of my teammates over the years."

Lamola's simple way of life has endeared him to his teammates, more so the younger ones, who see him as a true role model.