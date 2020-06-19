William Twala explains why he's hit the highs at Chippa

You'd swear William Twala was only cut out for Chippa United, with the 30-year-old right-winger having had a limited impact whenever he joined a different outfit.

Twala had unsuccessful spells at Orlando Pirates, Golden Arrows, Kaizer Chiefs, Maritzburg United and Free State Stars in the past.

Twala joined the Chilli Boys in January last year - in his fourth spell at the club - and he's already made his presence felt, netting an impressive five goals for the struggling Port Elizabeth side in all competitions this season.

At Pirates, Twala managed only six appearances without scoring, while at Chiefs he scored a mere three goals from 50 outings. With Maritzburg United, he didn't score from five outings.

During his spell at Arrows, the lad from Diepkloof, Soweto, amassed six games and failed to score even a single goal as well. Twala played just a single match for Ea Lla Koto, without registering a goal.