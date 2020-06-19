William Twala explains why he's hit the highs at Chippa
You'd swear William Twala was only cut out for Chippa United, with the 30-year-old right-winger having had a limited impact whenever he joined a different outfit.
Twala had unsuccessful spells at Orlando Pirates, Golden Arrows, Kaizer Chiefs, Maritzburg United and Free State Stars in the past.
Twala joined the Chilli Boys in January last year - in his fourth spell at the club - and he's already made his presence felt, netting an impressive five goals for the struggling Port Elizabeth side in all competitions this season.
At Pirates, Twala managed only six appearances without scoring, while at Chiefs he scored a mere three goals from 50 outings. With Maritzburg United, he didn't score from five outings.
During his spell at Arrows, the lad from Diepkloof, Soweto, amassed six games and failed to score even a single goal as well. Twala played just a single match for Ea Lla Koto, without registering a goal.
In explaining why the Chilli Boys were his only happy hunting ground in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), Twala credits his relationship with the club's owner, Siviwe "Chippa" Mpengesi.
"At Chippa, I feel much more at home. My breakthrough in the PSL was with Chippa.
"Whenever I wear the Chippa shirt I happen to perform better because it's like I am playing for my biological father's team... I have a wonderful relationship with Mr Mpengesi," Twala said.
"The chairman is like my real father. We speak, not so often, but every time we happen to speak, we have a fruitful conversation.
"I think that's why I am enjoying myself more at Chippa. He always puts emphasis on the commitment."
About his rather unsuccessful stints at both Soweto giants Pirates and Chiefs, Twala thinks he just a bit unlucky, though he's proud to have played for those powerhouses.
"I picked up positive lessons from my stints at both clubs. I can't say I failed there, it's a matter of luck.
"I think I was just unfortunate not to perform the way that's expected of me," Twala recalled.
"At Pirates I was in my entry level of my career and at Chiefs I was a bit aware of things.
"Both clubs helped me grow. Sometimes you don't win in football, but win in life."
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.