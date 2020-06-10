Divine Lunga reminisces about Afcon

In football, one match at an international spectacle can make or break a player.

This is a popular phrase that has discernible examples in the beautiful game.

In a nutshell this means one good performance can help a player grow or even propel him to greener pastures while also a single dismal display has the power to ruin his entire career and reputation.

Golden Arrows and Zimbabwe left-back Divine Lunga is one such reference that one splendid showing in a big tournament can yield fruit in one's career.

The 25-year-old defender rightfully earned myriads of plaudits when he frustrated Liverpool and Pharaohs superstar Mohamed Salah in Zimbabwe's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opener against hosts, Egypt, in June last year.

Ever since that momentous occasion in Cairo, Lunga has been linked with a number of clubs in Belgium, France and even local giants Mamelodi Sundowns. Keeping Salah at bay also earned Lunga general respect from football-loving people in Zim and in SA.