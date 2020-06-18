Steve Komphela pays tribute to his 'father' Mokoena

"I have just lost my father."

This is how a discernibly touched former Free State Stars coach Steve Komphela reacted to the passing of Ea Lla Koto chairperson Mike Mokoena yesterday.

Mokoena, a founding member of the National Soccer League (NSL), succumbed to cancer after a long battle.

He was receiving treatment at Sandton's Oncology Clinic when he departed in the early hours yesterday.

Komphela and the late Stars owner shared a father-son relationship, dating back to Komphela's days as the club's player and captain between 1989 and 1993.

The 52-year-old Golden Arrows mentor also had two spells as the Ea Lla Koto coach. His maiden spell was in 2008-2009 and the second one from 2010 to 2013.

"I have just lost my father. Ntate Mokoena was like my biological father... he remains my father even when he's passed away. I am the man I am today because of him," Komphela told Sowetan yesterday.