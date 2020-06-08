Playing behind closed doors is going to test Chiefs‚ Sundowns and Pirates‚ says Komphela

Football is faced with the new normal of playing matches behind closed doors and Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela believes that this unfamiliar phenomenon will be more beneficial to the so-called smaller teams.

The Bundesliga in Germany was the first major European league to resume matches without spectators and La Liga in Spain‚ Serie A in Italy and the Premier League in England are set to follow.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL)‚ the SA Football Association (Safa) and government are currently discussing the safety protocols that are likely to be followed to ensure the safe return of the domestic game without fans and Komphela said players from the so-called bigger teams are going to be tested.

“It’s going to be a big challenge to the teams who carry bigger reputations and are used to playing in front of full capacity or large crowds.