Joseph Molangoane not retiring

Kaizer Chiefs utility right-winger Joseph Molangoane, isn't retiring yet, contradicting earlier reports that he might not play again.

As directed by Molangoane himself, who insisted he's not ready to speak to the media following news he won't be offered a new contract at Amakhosi, Sowetan caught up with his mentor and manager Paul Moraka.

"He's not going to retire. He still has four or five years of football in his body," Moraka reiterated.

In May, it emerged that Molangoane was on the brink of prematurely hanging up his boots as a result of a severe leg injury he suffered in August 2018 against Free State Stars in the MTN8 quarterfinals, where his leg was broken in a tackle .

Chiefs doctors are said to have advised him to take early retirement, which he has turned down.

"Medically, he's been cleared... he's been training. He's been making pound-for-pound tackles. It was going to be a medical retirement, but based on what the doctors said he's ready to play," Moraka stated.

"He's 100 percent ready to play football, he's been in the playing squad this season. The boy is raring to go."