Former Baroka player Khunadi Nkoana dies

Barely two months after the untimely death of Golden Arrows defender Nkanyiso Mngwengwe, tragedy has struck SA football yet again after the passing of former Baroka midfielder Khunadi "Kaka" Nkoana.

Nkoana, 28, passed away on Tuesday afternoon at the Polokwane Provincial Hospital in Limpopo. He was admitted at the weekend, after complaining of stomach pains.

The death was confirmed by Nkoana's family.

"It is true sir he is no more he passed on today (Tuesday), we are very devastated,” Moses Nkoana, who is Khunadi's uncle, told SowetanLive on Tuesday night.

“He was in Polokwane hospital. He was complaining about stomach pains and on Saturday he was admitted at the hospital."

Moses added: "At the hospital they told us that they will operate him today [Tuesday] ...and then at about 8am when we checked how the operation went we were told it was no longer needed. We received the call that he was more around 2pm today."

The talented midfielder shot to stardom when he played a pivotal role, alongside the likes of Thobani Mncwango, Sam Ndlovu and Katlego Mashego, in helping Baroka upset giants Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup last eight in April 2011.

Bakgakga recorded a 2-1 come- from- behind victory against Amakhosi. Soon after their heroic efforts, where they were eliminated by Black Leopards in the semifinals, Nkoana joined Chippa United.

"Kaka", as Nkoana was nicknamed, came through the School of Excellence development structures. He also played for Black Leopards.