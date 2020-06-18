PSL still awaits on Mthethwa's word

The Premier Soccer League (PLS) is waiting on sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa to give the football body the green light for clubs to return to training.

The PSL was hoping that teams could return to the training fields as soon as yesterday, but then the minister had still not given approval.

After its executive committee meeting on Monday, the football body sent out a directive to member clubs to get ready for training to resume this week. However, acting CEO Mato Madlala said everyone had to wait for Mthethwa's confirmation.

"Please appreciate that no member club is permitted to return to training unless and until confirmation is received from the minister and the league has communicated to you that you are permitted to return to training," Madlala said.

Among the requirements clubs will have to meet before training can resume will be the appointment of a compliance officer.