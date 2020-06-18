Bidvest Wits sale a recipe for chaos in transfers

The sale of Bidvest Wits to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) owner Masala Mulaudzi looks certain to bring about upheavals in the next PSL transfer window.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates are expected to be the main beneficiaries of the Tshakhuma takeover, with a number of Wits stars set to join the two heavyweights.

Tshakhuma confirmed earlier this week that they'd bought Wits with all its players. However, a day later they revealed they'll release high-earning players.

Sowetan has since gathered that at least six Wits players whom TTM "can't afford to pay" have agreed to join either Sundowns or Pirates, leaving their initial targets wondering if they'd still be signed.

Skipper Thulani Hlatshwayo and winger Deon Hotto are believed to have already agreed to join the Buccaneers. Getting Hlatshwayo could mean Pirates will end their pursuit of Maritzburg's Rushine de Reuck, while the arrival of Hotto could see Bucs release players such as Austin Muwowo and Paseka Mako.

Leftback Sifiso Hlanti is also rumoured to be on Bucs' wish list. Hlanti joining Pirates would jeopardise Bongani Sam's opportunities at the club and a move elsewhere is likely.