"They are one of the teams we have not played this season. They are in a very good form but we have to redeem ourselves, go all out attack and get maximum points."
Fixtures
Tonight: Sundowns v Galaxy, Loftus Versfeld (7.30pm)
Tomorrow: Bay v AmaZulu, King Zwelithini (7.30pm)
Wednesday: Chippa v Swallows, Buffalo City (3pm); CPT City v Pirates, Cape Town (3pm); Stellenbosch v Arrows, Danie Craven (5.30pm); Royal v SuperSport, Harry Gwala (7.30pm)
Thursday: Chiefs v Sundowns, FNB (7.30pm)
Friday: Sekhukhune v Galaxy, Peter Mokaba (7.30pm)
Nedbank Cup semifinal
Saturday: Chippa v Pirates, Nelson Mandela Bay (3pm)
Sunday: Stellenbosch v Sundowns, Danie Craven (3pm)
Sundowns want amends for CAF Champions League chagrin
Brazilians hope to wrap up title in style
Image: GALLO IMAGES / PHILIP MAETA
After crashing out in the CAF Champions League semifinal on Friday when they lost to Esperance 2-0 on aggregate at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Mamelodi Sundowns will look to make amends by wrapping up the DStv Premiership title this week.
The Brazilians will win their seventh consecutive title should they beat TS Galaxy tonight at Loftus and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Thursday.
Six points is what they need to win the title they have dominated from day one this season and should they get the job done this week, it will mean they will clinch it with six matches remaining.
Masandawana are currently on 56 points and two victories will see them reach an unassailable lead of 62 ahead of second place Stellenbosch, who can only get 61 should they win all their remaining five matches.
It is a feat Sundowns will want to achieve quickly to make amends for their Champions League disappointment. But they face a tricky side in TS Galaxy tonight, who also have their ambitions.
Pirates' dream of finishing second on log still alive
The Rockets are looking to finish in the top three and a victory against Sundowns tonight will see them move ahead of Sekhukhune United in the fifth place with a game in hand against the top four teams.
Galaxy will also come into this fixture on the back of a 2-1 win over Moroka Swallows in their last match on Friday and will be looking for back-to-back wins. This will be the first time this season that the two teams face each other in the league after their previous matches were postponed.
They met only in the Carling Knockout, with Galaxy winning on penalties after Sundowns came from behind to draw 2-2 to force the match to a shootout.
Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa said they will have to redeem themselves against Galaxy tonight.
"Coming from Champions League exit the mood is a bit low but in the team we have a 24-hour rule and that has past and we are looking forward to the next game where we have to redeem ourselves," Lebusa told the club media department.
"We have the league to play for and playing against a good side who are in a very good form. We were sad after existing the Champions League but we picked ourselves up and we have to finish the league. Everyone now is fully focused on the upcoming game.
Johnson sees no need to be relieved after beating Matsatsantsa
"They are one of the teams we have not played this season. They are in a very good form but we have to redeem ourselves, go all out attack and get maximum points."
Fixtures
Tonight: Sundowns v Galaxy, Loftus Versfeld (7.30pm)
Tomorrow: Bay v AmaZulu, King Zwelithini (7.30pm)
Wednesday: Chippa v Swallows, Buffalo City (3pm); CPT City v Pirates, Cape Town (3pm); Stellenbosch v Arrows, Danie Craven (5.30pm); Royal v SuperSport, Harry Gwala (7.30pm)
Thursday: Chiefs v Sundowns, FNB (7.30pm)
Friday: Sekhukhune v Galaxy, Peter Mokaba (7.30pm)
Nedbank Cup semifinal
Saturday: Chippa v Pirates, Nelson Mandela Bay (3pm)
Sunday: Stellenbosch v Sundowns, Danie Craven (3pm)
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos