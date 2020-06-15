Gavin Hunt left fuming after sale of Bidvest Wits

Gavin Hunt is at his wits end at the moment. The confirmation of the sale of Bidvest Wits to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) has left Hunt fuming as it has emerged that the new owners will not be retaining his services.

TTM completed the takeover of Wits on Saturday, which includes a name change and will relocate to Venda next season to play at Thohoyandou Stadium.

But what shocked many, including Hunt, was when they said the coach is too expensive for TTM and has been told to find employment elsewhere.

"I'm not good. I don't want to say too much, let's talk another day," an angry Hunt told Sowetan yesterday.

"Right now I don't want to talk too much about it, you know, [I am] very upset about it."

What made Hunt angrier is the fact that TTM didn't even get into negotiations with the four-time Premier Soccer League (PSL) champion before deciding that they won't retain him.

"Anyway, I don't want to get involved," Hunt continued.

The Clever Boys, who were supposed to celebrate 100 years of existence in the PSL next year, are currently sixth on the league table with 38 points from 21 games.

"We must finish well and we must put this team in Africa, that's the most important thing.

"Right now I just don't want to talk about anything," Hunt said.

"We need to see that everything happens right. Sorry my friend, I don't want to talk about it anymore."

TTM chairman Masala Mulaudzi sold their GladAfrica Championship status to the owner of Mabotwane Security and Baphalaborwa Construction, Simon Malatji, for R13-million last month.

With uncertainty among the players as they are not sure if they will want to relocate to Limpopo, TTM chief executive Sello Chokoe said they won't stand in their way should they want to leave.

"We have not talked too much to the players about the sale because we thought Wits will talk to them," Chokoe told Sowetan.

"But most of them I see in the media saying they won't go to Limpopo but the most important thing is, we won't stay in any one's way if they are not willing to relocate to the province if they've got other offers.

"Obviously, we will talk to the team and make sure that we do what is in the best interest of the players."

Chokoe added that they are already looking for a new coach to replace Hunt next season.