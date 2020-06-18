Daine Klate eyes highest coaching badge
Port Elizabeth-born football legend Daine Klate has enhanced his coaching skills by completing his Uefa B Licence with Irish Football Association.
The former Orlando Pirates and Wits player has followed in the footsteps of Benni McCarthy and Steven Pienaar, who have completed the same course. Klate, 35, has been working on his coaching badges since retiring from professional football a year ago.
The ultimate goal will be to get the Pro Licence qualification which McCarthy also has. It is the highest coaching certification available and generally follows the completion of the Uefa "B" and "A" licences.
"With the lockdown everything has been at a standstill," Klate said. "I was supposed to go back to Ireland last week to do my A Licence, but obviously that has been postponed.
"I just finished my B Licence in March already and all the tasks that I needed to do. I was just waiting for the Irish FA to send my diploma to me.
"I am just trying to complete all my badges, get my qualifications..."
Klate said he has had a lot of time on his hands after leaving the Chilli Boys' MultiChoice Diski Challenge team. "I want to go into coaching and go into development but it's very difficult with this team because teams don't know what is happening and they cannot plan."
