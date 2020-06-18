Daine Klate eyes highest coaching badge

"With the lockdown everything has been at a standstill," Klate said. "I was supposed to go back to Ireland last week to do my A Licence, but obviously that has been postponed.

"I just finished my B Licence in March already and all the tasks that I needed to do. I was just waiting for the Irish FA to send my diploma to me.

"I am just trying to complete all my badges, get my qualifications..."

Klate said he has had a lot of time on his hands after leaving the Chilli Boys' MultiChoice Diski Challenge team. "I want to go into coaching and go into development but it's very difficult with this team because teams don't know what is happening and they cannot plan."