PSL clubs set to return to training

At long last, Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs will return to training and it could happen as early as today!

The PSL informed government of its plan to return to training today and is awaiting approval from sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa.

The PSL executive committee held a meeting on Monday where it was decided that games can return this week.

Sowetan is in possession of a communique sent to clubs to inform them about its plans for training to resume today.

"The return to training directive has today been provided to the minister and as soon as confirmation is received that member clubs can return to training, you will be informed in writing," acting CEO Mato Madlala said in the document.

"The executive committee has indicated to the minister that subject to his confirmation and full compliance with the return to training directive, professional clubs will return to training on Wednesday, the 17th of June 2020."

Clubs will have to follow strict guidelines which aim to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Two weeks ago, the government announced that sports can return to training under level 3 under certain conditions.