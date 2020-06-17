PSL clubs set to return to training
At long last, Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs will return to training and it could happen as early as today!
The PSL informed government of its plan to return to training today and is awaiting approval from sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa.
The PSL executive committee held a meeting on Monday where it was decided that games can return this week.
Sowetan is in possession of a communique sent to clubs to inform them about its plans for training to resume today.
"The return to training directive has today been provided to the minister and as soon as confirmation is received that member clubs can return to training, you will be informed in writing," acting CEO Mato Madlala said in the document.
"The executive committee has indicated to the minister that subject to his confirmation and full compliance with the return to training directive, professional clubs will return to training on Wednesday, the 17th of June 2020."
Clubs will have to follow strict guidelines which aim to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Two weeks ago, the government announced that sports can return to training under level 3 under certain conditions.
Every club has been directed to appoint a compliance officer.
"Every member club must appoint a Covid-19 compliance officer, in writing, who must meet the obligations set out in the minister's directions," Madlala further added.
"Screening and testing of players and support staff must take place in accordance with the minister's directions [this is provided for in the return to training directive] before there is a return to training.
"Records and a register must be kept, and archived for at least six months, including details of all players and/or staff who participate in training, including full names, residential address, cell number, telephone number or email address and contact details of the person or persons living in the same residence as the person attending training."
Earlier in the month the PSL issued a document titled "Return To Training Directive" that set out measures, including the regular screening of players, sanitisation of training venues and other Covid-19 prohibitions.
