Dax relieved he can play again as Chiefs fight ban

While midfielder Andriamirado Andrianarimanana expressed relief that his four-month ban has expired, his former club Kaizer Chiefs have appointed an all-star legal team to lead their case to overturn their transfer ban.

Back in February, Fifa dropped a bombshell as Chiefs were handed a one-year transfer ban while "Dax" was banned for four months.

His ban, which was handed down on February 9, expired yesterday. Chiefs were found to have acted improperly in the signing of Andrianarimanana, who now plays for Black Leopards, from his hometown club Fosa Juniors.

Fosa felt that the player was still in contract with their club while Chiefs saw their deal as an amateur contract and not worthy of a significant transfer fee.

The Soweto giants were ordered to pay a fine of €150,000 (R2.8 million) plus 5% interest.

Sowetan has established that Chiefs have acquired the services of legal eagle advocate Norman Arendse SC to lead their appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).