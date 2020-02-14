Leonardo Castro awaits answers on deal

With just four months remaining on his contract, Kaizer Chiefs striker Leonardo Castro has given an impression that the ball is in the club's court to decide if his future lies at Naturena or elsewhere.

"This part of the questions [about contract negotiations], you can deal with it with the management and manager [Bobby Motaung], they will talk to you in a way you can find answers," Castro stated.

A fortnight ago, Chiefs renewed the contracts of Willard Katsande, Daniel Akpeyi and Bernard Parker. Katsande and Parker were given one more season, while Akpeyi earned himself a two-year extension. George Maluleka is another player who's yet to agree to a new deal.

Taking into consideration their 18-month transfer ban by Fifa, Amakhosi cannot afford to lose any of their players particularly a regular like Castro.