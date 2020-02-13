Black Leopards 'to pay' Dax despite ban

"Dax and Leopards have sorted out their issues. I can't confirm how much he will be getting, but what I know is he will still be paid," a source said.

Sowetan contacted Leopards general manager Tshifhiwa Thidiela, but he was unwilling to comment on how they are going to pay Dax.

"We are not going to discuss those things. I can't go and discuss his personal issues," Thidiela said.

Dax's manager Paul Mitchtel was also not ready to comment. "This is confidentiality for our client and it will remain just like that... He is still training with the club and there's nothing more I will say about this."

The ban, meanwhile, means Dax will miss two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers for Madagascar, along with the rest of the Absa Premiership season.

Madagascar will first play Cote D'Ivoire on March 23 away and Ethiopia on June 1, also away.