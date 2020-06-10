Starting point to end racism and create equal society

"Here we go again?'', "This is not the time and place", "Men can't get a break", oh and of course my personal favourite "Can't we talk about something else?".

As a gender activist, I am slammed often for my standpoints. Slammed for my repetitiveness. The truth is if there were no injustices, I would be without a job, and till such time sounding like a broken record will be the least of my concerns, because my passion for an equal society and a world where women live without fear or favour is greater.

The world, particularly the US, has been turned upside down after an African-American man, George Floyd, died at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, once again reviving the Black Lives Matter movement that campaigns against violence and systemic racism towards black people.

Much closer to home, these waves of events are happening in conjunction with the killing of 12 South Africans at the hands of police in the name of enforcing national lockdown regulations - a trademark characteristic of a once violent and oppressive state.