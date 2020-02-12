Madagascan club Fosa joyful at Dax transfer ruling

Madagascan club Fosa Juniors feel justice has been served after Fifa ruled that Andriamirado "Dax" Andrianarimanana's move to Kaizer Chiefs was illegal.

In a statement they released, Juniors were pleased with the outcome after Fifa barred Chiefs from recruiting players until June 2021.

Fosa complained to Fifa after Dax left them for Chiefs in June 2018 without compensation. He currently plays for Black Leopards in the Absa Premiership.

Dax was also slapped with a four-month ban and ordered to pay close to R600,000 in compensation - costs he must share "equally and severally" with Chiefs, according to Fifa's ruling.

Club official Patrice van Oostaijen was unwilling to comment yesterday.