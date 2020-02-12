Madagascan club Fosa joyful at Dax transfer ruling
Madagascan club Fosa Juniors feel justice has been served after Fifa ruled that Andriamirado "Dax" Andrianarimanana's move to Kaizer Chiefs was illegal.
In a statement they released, Juniors were pleased with the outcome after Fifa barred Chiefs from recruiting players until June 2021.
Fosa complained to Fifa after Dax left them for Chiefs in June 2018 without compensation. He currently plays for Black Leopards in the Absa Premiership.
Dax was also slapped with a four-month ban and ordered to pay close to R600,000 in compensation - costs he must share "equally and severally" with Chiefs, according to Fifa's ruling.
Club official Patrice van Oostaijen was unwilling to comment yesterday.
A statement from the club reads: "Fosa Juniors takes note of this historic decision, and we are pleased that justice is done. From now on, no illegal transfer of a Malagasy player will go away.
"This victory of Fosa Juniors is a victory for all clubs in Madagascar, and a victory for Malagasy football."
Fifa found that Dax's contract with Fosa was valid, despite his protestation that his signature was forged and that he was a free agent.
Chiefs have already made it clear that they will appeal against the decision as they feel they haven't done anything wrong, but their role in the saga was highlighted by Fifa, who found that Amakhosi enticed the player to dump Fosa and relocate to Johannesburg.
The drama, which also saw Dax being arrested twice in Madagascar in 2018 and have his passport confiscated, seems like it's far from over with Chiefs hoping they will have the order reversed by the Court for Arbitration in Sport, which sits in Switzerland.
