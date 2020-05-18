Chawanangwa Kaonga's Chiefs move on hold

Kaizer Chiefs target Chawanangwa Kaonga may be forced to wait longer before joining the club, should their ban to sign players for two transfer windows continue to stand.

Chiefs, who are understood to have already set their sights on the Malawian international and TS Sporting player Kaonga, are still waiting to see if their appeal is successful.

They were banned from signing any new players in the next two transfer windows as a consequence of the controversy that surrounded the signing of Madagascan Andriamirado "Dax" Andrianarimanana in 2018.

Kaonga's representative Donald Aphane confirmed to Sowetan that Chiefs have enquired about the 24-year-old player's services.

"Look, the representative from Chiefs came to me one day and said they like the boy... he's got the potential and they will look at him," Aphane said.

"The boy has just arrived in January here in South Africa, he has played few games. They are still going to look at how he is doing but I can tell you that he is a better player to watch."

Kaonga joined TS Sporting on a two-year deal in January from Mozambique side Costa do Sol where he played a role in them winning the Mocambola league.