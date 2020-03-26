PSL stars struggling with solo workout initiatives amidst Covid-19
Most of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) stars have been asked to complete their workouts individually at home as clubs desperately try to keep them fit during the Covid-19 delay.
Two players have described their home fitness regimes given to them by their clubs as difficult because they have to do it alone rather than with teammates.
But despite being difficult, SuperSport United's Aubrey Modiba believes that the programme will help them when the league resumes.
"The team issued a programme for everyone, so we are doing something every day. We are also isolating ourselves and everyone is working hard to keep their fitness," Modiba explained. "It helps, instead of staying at home and doing nothing. I think it will help us when we go back so that we can be in a good body structure and keep the fitness because we don't know when the games will start."
Modiba added that the programme they are following was something they had been doing at training.
"We just have to do something because if you don't do anything then it will take us back to the holiday mode. So far it has been helpful," Modiba stated.
Bidvest Wits midfielder Cole Alexander said it has been tough training on their own but that this is something they need to get used to.
"We are all professionals and this is not off-season. We must remain professional and keep training and working on our own even though it is tough," Alexander said.
"We must look after what we eat so that when we go back to training we are not far behind so we can be good to go again."
What worries the Wits midfielder is that before the Covid-19 outbreak forced the PSL to postpone games, they were in good form.
"We started getting confidence and picking up nice form. We had crucial fixtures coming up against Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates [in the league] and Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup. It was going to be a real test for us," Alexander stated.
