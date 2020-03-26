PSL stars struggling with solo workout initiatives amidst Covid-19

"We just have to do something because if you don't do anything then it will take us back to the holiday mode. So far it has been helpful," Modiba stated.

Bidvest Wits midfielder Cole Alexander said it has been tough training on their own but that this is something they need to get used to.

"We are all professionals and this is not off-season. We must remain professional and keep training and working on our own even though it is tough," Alexander said.

"We must look after what we eat so that when we go back to training we are not far behind so we can be good to go again."

What worries the Wits midfielder is that before the Covid-19 outbreak forced the PSL to postpone games, they were in good form.

"We started getting confidence and picking up nice form. We had crucial fixtures coming up against Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates [in the league] and Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup. It was going to be a real test for us," Alexander stated.