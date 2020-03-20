PSL chair Irvin Khoza bemoans 'extraordinary times' as league finale is pushed to June 30

At its extraordinary board of governors (BoG) meeting, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) pushed back its target date to finish the Absa Premiership

The BoG upheld the earlier decision by the executive committee of the league to suspend games until further notice as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The final league games of the season were meant to be played on May 9 but that will no longer be possible.

PSL chairman Irvin Khoza explained that games will likely resume at a later stage while the nation tries to get the spread of Covid-19 under control.

"Whilst our intention is to complete the season no later than June 30 because of the existing uncertainty in the country, we shall remain flexible," Khoza said in Kempton Park yesterday.

"This is not only a matter for football but for corporate South Africa. Whatever we do, we don't want to take action that will be recessionary in the outcome.