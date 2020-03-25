Referees count losses

Some of the professionals hardest hit by the suspension of Premier Soccer League (PSL) games are match officials.

Since it was announced that games would be suspended, referees have lost tens of thousands in potential earnings.

Chairperson of the referees committee Natasha Tsichlas conceded that referees have been severely affected by the suspension.

"Yes of course referees have been affected by this crisis. But it is not just the referees who have been affected by this... it is everybody," Tsichlas told Sowetan.

"The whole world and country have been affected by the situation. I just pray that the situation gets back to normal.

"It will be a difficult coming few months for everybody and we all need to take care of ourselves and ensure that everyone remains healthy."

Referees in the Absa Premiership are paid R6,100 per match for league and cup games while assistant refs earn R4,700.

Those who officiate in the GladAfrica Championship make R3,800 per match while assistants take home R2,500.