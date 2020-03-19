PSL doctor will have big call to make

The man whose opinion will play a big role in whether the PSL season continues or not has a huge responsibility amid the coronavirus pandemic.

PSL head of medical Dr Lervasen Pillay is tasked with

ensuring that players, club

officials and fans are protected from Covid-19.

The PSL will convene a board of governors (BoG) meeting today to map a way forward after games were suspended.

As the chief medical officer of the PSL, Pillay will advise the football administrators at the BoG on the matter from a medical perspective.

"I will give advice to the BoG if the chairman requests me to do so. A decision, of course, has to be based on the best

interest of the country and public health," Pillay said.

"It's a huge responsibility. Besides guiding clubs and other medical staff in the PSL structures, we have an effect on the greater community."

In his televised address to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a limitation of 100 for gatherings.

The 43-year-old medical doctor said this point is key in establishing whether the games can go forward, perhaps behind closed doors.

"What we must remember is that a game behind closed doors is not only about the 22 players on the field. There is the technical benches, the substitutes, the security personnel plus the media so the numbers are close to 100 when you look at the essential personnel on match day."

The practitioner from the south of Johannesburg has worked as a team doctor for a number of clubs including Bidvest Wits, Orlando Pirates, Free State Stars, Platinum Stars and TS Galaxy.

Pillay has been part of the PSL's medical office since 2012 when a subcommittee was established to advise the executive committee.