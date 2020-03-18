Safa gets tough and suspends all football, including PSL matches

The South African Football Association (Safa) have taken the decision to suspend all football in the country in response to the Covid-19 pandemic continuing to spread in South Africa.

The suspension applies until April 4, Safa president Danny Jordaan said making the announcement at Safa House in Nasrec, Johannesburg on Wednesday.

“We have a responsibility to govern football and therefore protect the players,” said Safa president Danny Jordaan making the announcement.

The decision might put Safa on yet another collision course with its subsidiary and professional wing, the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

The PSL suspended all their Abs Premiership and GladAfrica Championship matches for this week, with a meeting of the league’s Board of Governors on Thursday to decide on the way forward, with the potential of matches being played behind closed doors to be discussed.

On Tuesday night Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa, in a meeting with multiple sports bodies including Safa and the PSL on the response to coronavirus, gave a controversial green light for PSL matches to be played behind closed doors.

Jordaan said he had a meeting scheduled with PSL chairman Irvin Khoza on Wednesday morning, but that Khoza had cancelled the meeting.