Cape Town City keeper staying put in SA

With the Covid-19 continuing to spread, going back home for Cape Town City goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh is not an option.

The Dutch international wants to stay in SA and he is currently training on his own, keeping fit by playing tennis.

Other players around the world have returned to their homes as the virus continues to spread, but the 26-year-old feels safer here and has no plans of returning to the Netherlands any time soon.

"I don't want to go home. I want to stay here and make sure that if we have to train and play again, I'm ready," Leeuwenburgh told Sowetan.

"It's also a risk if I fly back, I can't go back because of a potential travel ban here in South Africa."

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced the Premier Soccer League to postpone matches until further notice. This also saw other teams, including City, cancel training sessions.

"I go for some hill sprints and I played tennis yesterday, because that's very safe with the distance in between," Leeuwenburgh continued.