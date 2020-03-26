No Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in SA as Covid-19 scuppers Sundowns' plans

Downs executive Yogesh Singh conceded the preparations are now on the back burner due to the crisis caused by coronavirus. "Yes there were plans but right now all of that is on hold. Whatever plans we may have had are shelved now. Remember, there is no football, so we can't even talk about that.

"Even if the situation with coronavirus goes away the priority will be about finishing the season and right now there are too many challenges with that. So we can't be thinking about any friendly games."

The attorney said the priority at the moment is to ensure that everyone is healthy.

"We need to pause and forget about sports. Right now we are worried about the health and lives of people."

With the national lockdown starting tonight, the club has heeded the call for people to stay at home. "The players and staff have been given time off to be with their families."