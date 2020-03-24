Footie fanatics take suspension on the chin

Fans of Premier Soccer League clubs have been twiddling their thumbs in frustration over the past week due to the suspension of games.

Mandla "Mgijimi" Sindane (Orlando Pirates)

"It's killing me because whenever Pirates play I am at the stadium. The only other time I couldn't watch the team at the stadium was in 2018 against Wits when we got a ban from the PSL. Even on TV there is no football so it's very difficult.

"My concern is that this virus is growing every day and there are new cases all the time. It would not be right to play games behind closed doors. The players are also human beings and what if one gets infected. It's only right that the suspension continues until the situation comes under control."

Masilo Machaka (Kaizer Chiefs)