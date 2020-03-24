President declares virus lockdown for South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa last night announced extraordinary measures in SA's fight to contain coronavirus.

He urged the nation to stay at home as he dramatically escalated government's response to the global pandemic by declaring a 21-day lockdown starting on Thursday night.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has risen to over 400 since Ramaphosa

declared a national state of disaster a week ago.

Ramaphosa said it was clear from the development of the disease in other countries and SA's own modelling that "we need immediate, swift and

extraordinary measures if we are to prevent a human catastrophe of enormous proportion in our country".

"Our fundamental task at this moment is to contain the spread of the disease. I am concerned that a rapid rise in infections will stretch our services beyond what we can manage and many people will not be able to access the care that they need," he said.

"We must therefore do everything within our means to reduce the overall number of infection and to delay spread of infection over a longer period.

"I am announcing a nationwide lockdown from Thursday. If we do not... this will have a considerable impact on people's livelihoods and delaying action will have greater impact on lives."