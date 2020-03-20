Shebeen owners froth at the mouth over 'harsh' rules introduced to curb coronavirus spread

Another tavern owner, Monica Motheohane, said most taverns would close down as they won't be able to pay their bills. "We don't have customers during the day and we will have to close when they start coming. [President Cyril] Ramaphosa should have given us until 9pm," she said.

Flame Washa, who owns three clubs in Soweto, said he will lose about R250,000 on the weekends.

"I have about 300 people who are working at my clubs and this means I have to let go of some of them. I do agree with the safety measures but why the shutdown of clubs, taverns and restaurants? We will not be able to provide salaries to our employees. I feel that if our government is fair enough and worried about citizens' safety, they should shut down all operations in the country," Washa said.

Chris Macedo, who runs a tavern in Hillbrow, described the new rules as "ridiculous".

"It's ridiculous but we have to adhere because health is more important than money. This is going to run us into the ground because we won't make a living," said Macedo.

"Things are slow during the day because people are at work. They come to taverns after 6pm and that's when we make money. This is just going to cripple us."