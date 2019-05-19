No rocket science in Sundowns' feat

There are many lessons to pick up from Mamelodi Sundowns' success over recent years.

It's all there for everyone to see, but sometimes you would swear it's all rocket science.

Of course, there are those who believe that Sundowns' success is down to billionaire Patrice Motsepe's deep pockets.

The general argument is that the Brazilians can afford most of the quality players, leaving the rest of the teams to scramble for leftovers.

That's a weak argument, because Motsepe didn't only start his spending spree when coach Pitso Mosimane took over in 2012.

What about the so-called top European coaches that were there before Mosimane? What about the Frenchman Henri Michel who failed at Chloorkop? What about the Dutchman Johan Neeskens, who was forced out by the club's supporters?

Even the likes of Angel Cappa from Argentina and the Bulgarian, Hristo Stoichkov, have been to Chloorkop and failed to deliver.

The bottom line is that even if Motsepe has gone on a big spending spree it doesn't necessarily mean he has bought success.

So, there is a lot that other PSL chairmen can learn from Motsepe, especially those that are trigger happy when it comes to their coaches.