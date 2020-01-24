Soccer

Samir Nurkovic hopes to lead Chiefs in dance to PSL

By Gomolemo Motshwane - 24 January 2020 - 10:06
Samir Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs has adapted well to life in South Africa.
Samir Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs has adapted well to life in South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu \ Gallo Images

Having embraced the "Kokota Piano" nickname, Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic would also like to see Amakhosi dance all the way to the Absa Premiership crown at the end of the season.

Nurkovic has been such a hit at Naturena that the Amapiano music craze that has swept country has led to him being given the moniker after one of the popular songs.

"Yes, I know about my nickname, many people call me that," Nurkovic chuckled when asked by Sowetan.

"I did not know this music before but my teammates made me listen to some of the amapiano songs. My ambition is to help the team win the league after a long time."

Nurkovic has had no problems adjusting to South African football where he is among the leading scorers in the Absa Premiership. Since his arrival at the beginning of the season, the 27-year-old has scored 10 goals in the league from 15 appearances. His strike against Bloemfontein Celtic even won the PSL goal of the month for December.

He admits that he is enjoying his time with Chiefs currently in the lead in the league race.

WATCH: Samir Nurkovic thanks the Kaizer Chiefs fans as he bags the goal of the month award

The awards just keep coming at Kaizer Chiefs this season after Samir Nurkovic bagged the Absa Premiership Goal of the Month award for December for ...
Sport
23 hours ago

"I really like it here in South Africa. The football is very good and professional. There are good players here and the competition in the league is high," he said.

Nurkovic has used his physical presence and aerial dominance to get the better of defenders. He and Leonardo Castro provide the Glamour Boys with a powerful frontline that has grabbed a combined 18 league goals.

Some have criticised he team for being one-dimensional but the former Komarno (Slovenia) forward thinks otherwise.

"Every game is different. That is up to the technical staff to decide on tactics. As players we don't decide, we wait to hear the instruction from the coaches and we prepare," he said.

Chiefs have a seven-point lead which they will be looking to extend when they face Golden Arrows at the Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm).

"We respect the opponent and we will continue the fighting spirit that we have. Every team we play against has an extra motivation."

Fixtures

Today: Cape Town City v Leopards, Cape Town Stadium, 8pm; SuperSport v Chippa, Lucas Moripe Stadium, 8pm

Tomorrow: Arrows v Chiefs, Moses Mabhida Stadium, 3.30pm; Stellenbosch v Polokwane City, Cape Town Stadium, 3.30pm; Pirates v AmaZulu, Orlando Stadium, 6pm

Sunday: Baroka v Maritzburg, Peter Mokaba Stadium, 3.30pm

Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic: 'We’re prepared to fight all the way for the title'

Samir Nurkovic says premiership leaders Kaizer Chiefs have a marksman’s target centred on the back at the moment and he expects their rivals to try ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Pitso Mosimane named coach of the month while Gift Motupa claims player accolade

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was named Absa Premiership coach for December at the Premier Soccer League's headquarters in Parktown on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Who will wear the Golden Boot this season?

For the first time in a while, the race for the Absa Premiership Golden Boot looks interesting and there is even hope that the 20-goal mark will be ...
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X