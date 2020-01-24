Samir Nurkovic hopes to lead Chiefs in dance to PSL
Having embraced the "Kokota Piano" nickname, Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic would also like to see Amakhosi dance all the way to the Absa Premiership crown at the end of the season.
Nurkovic has been such a hit at Naturena that the Amapiano music craze that has swept country has led to him being given the moniker after one of the popular songs.
"Yes, I know about my nickname, many people call me that," Nurkovic chuckled when asked by Sowetan.
"I did not know this music before but my teammates made me listen to some of the amapiano songs. My ambition is to help the team win the league after a long time."
Nurkovic has had no problems adjusting to South African football where he is among the leading scorers in the Absa Premiership. Since his arrival at the beginning of the season, the 27-year-old has scored 10 goals in the league from 15 appearances. His strike against Bloemfontein Celtic even won the PSL goal of the month for December.
He admits that he is enjoying his time with Chiefs currently in the lead in the league race.
"I really like it here in South Africa. The football is very good and professional. There are good players here and the competition in the league is high," he said.
Nurkovic has used his physical presence and aerial dominance to get the better of defenders. He and Leonardo Castro provide the Glamour Boys with a powerful frontline that has grabbed a combined 18 league goals.
Some have criticised he team for being one-dimensional but the former Komarno (Slovenia) forward thinks otherwise.
"Every game is different. That is up to the technical staff to decide on tactics. As players we don't decide, we wait to hear the instruction from the coaches and we prepare," he said.
Chiefs have a seven-point lead which they will be looking to extend when they face Golden Arrows at the Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm).
"We respect the opponent and we will continue the fighting spirit that we have. Every team we play against has an extra motivation."
Fixtures
Today: Cape Town City v Leopards, Cape Town Stadium, 8pm; SuperSport v Chippa, Lucas Moripe Stadium, 8pm
Tomorrow: Arrows v Chiefs, Moses Mabhida Stadium, 3.30pm; Stellenbosch v Polokwane City, Cape Town Stadium, 3.30pm; Pirates v AmaZulu, Orlando Stadium, 6pm
Sunday: Baroka v Maritzburg, Peter Mokaba Stadium, 3.30pm
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.