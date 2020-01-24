Samir Nurkovic hopes to lead Chiefs in dance to PSL

Having embraced the "Kokota Piano" nickname, Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic would also like to see Amakhosi dance all the way to the Absa Premiership crown at the end of the season.

Nurkovic has been such a hit at Naturena that the Amapiano music craze that has swept country has led to him being given the moniker after one of the popular songs.

"Yes, I know about my nickname, many people call me that," Nurkovic chuckled when asked by Sowetan.

"I did not know this music before but my teammates made me listen to some of the amapiano songs. My ambition is to help the team win the league after a long time."

Nurkovic has had no problems adjusting to South African football where he is among the leading scorers in the Absa Premiership. Since his arrival at the beginning of the season, the 27-year-old has scored 10 goals in the league from 15 appearances. His strike against Bloemfontein Celtic even won the PSL goal of the month for December.

He admits that he is enjoying his time with Chiefs currently in the lead in the league race.