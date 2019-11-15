Better rate hints at improved top scorer tally

The impressive scoring rate this season seems to suggest that the the race for the Absa Premiership Golden Boot will be closely contested and that the elusive 20-goal barrier could be broken this season.

Siyabonga Nomvethe was the last player to match the 20-goal mark in the Absa Premiership while he was at Moroka Swallows in the 2011/12 season. Last season Black Leopards' Mwape Musonda walked away with the Golden Boot after managing 16 goals.

If the blistering start by a number of forwards is anything to go by, the eight-season wait to witness a player breaking the 20-goal barrier could be over this term.

Barely 10 games into the new campaign, four players are already neck and neck on seven goals, leading the scoring charts. This is a promising omen.