World

Nigeria bans entry to arrivals from 13 countries to combat coronavirus

By Reuters - 19 March 2020 - 10:42
Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari.
Image: Audu MARTE / AFP

Nigeria will from Friday ban entry to arrivals from 13 of the countries worst affected by the coronavirus epidemic, its Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said.

All countries on the list have more than 1,000 cases, and include the United States, Britain, Germany, China, Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan, it said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

"We urge the public to restrict all non-essential travel to these countries," it said, adding that the government was temporarily suspending the issuance of all visas on arrival.

Nigeria has recorded eight confirmed coronavirus cases, health ministry officials said on Wednesday.

Several governments in Africa, where the virus present in at least 26 countries but has spread more slowly than in Europe and Asia, have closed borders, cancelled flights and imposed strict entry and quarantine requirements.

The NCDC said the entry ban would operate for an initial period of four weeks, and that anyone arriving in Nigeria who had visited any of the 13 countries in recent days would be subject to supervised self-isolation and testing for 14 days.

(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram in Abuja; editing by John Stonestreet)

Coronavirus: Proteas players in self-isolation

Proteas players been told to undergo a 14-day period of self-isolation and social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus following their ...
Sport
1 day ago

Cassper Nyovest calls out Keri Hilson for fake coronavirus tweet

While many were left shook beyond belief that American singer Keri Hilson thought coronavirus was caused by radiation, rapper Cassper Nyovest offered ...
Pic of The Day
1 day ago

Your cash doesn't have coronavirus, don’t give it to criminals: Reserve Bank

As fear over the coronavirus grips Mzansi, criminals have taken the opportunity to scam unsuspecting people.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
X