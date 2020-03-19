Nigeria bans entry to arrivals from 13 countries to combat coronavirus

Nigeria will from Friday ban entry to arrivals from 13 of the countries worst affected by the coronavirus epidemic, its Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said.

All countries on the list have more than 1,000 cases, and include the United States, Britain, Germany, China, Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan, it said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

"We urge the public to restrict all non-essential travel to these countries," it said, adding that the government was temporarily suspending the issuance of all visas on arrival.

Nigeria has recorded eight confirmed coronavirus cases, health ministry officials said on Wednesday.