Rodney Ramagalela starting on a clean slate at Highlands Park

New Highlands Park striker Rodney Ramagalela says the banishment he went through last season has made him hungrier and eager to prove himself.

Ramagalela was made an outcast at his previous club, Polokwane City, after refusing an extension and signing a pre-contract with the Lions of the North.

The 30-year-old was barred from training with his teammates earlier in the year and later had his contract terminated.

"It was painful, but I had to get over it and look forward to the future. I am a Highlands Park player now and the issues I had at Polokwane are in the past," Ramagalela told Sowetan.

"What I went through made me stronger and made me more focused. I will fight for this club and give my best after what I went through."