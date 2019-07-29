Lorch proves once again he's pure class on the field

Thembinkosi Lorch once again impressed with a fine performance for Orlando Pirates against Kaizer Chiefs in the Carling Black Label Cup at the weekend.

Nicknamed "Moses" for delivering a fine performance for Bafana Bafana in their 1-0 win over Egypt at the recent Africa Cup of Nations, Lorch, 27, was in his element as one of the scorers alongside Augustine Mulenga against Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Lorch's curler was too good for Amakhosi goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma, who had stepped off his line.

"I'm just a Chiefs fan appreciating good football. Thembinkosi Lorch is a living football legend," admitted @Maleka_Moroane on Twitter.

Some comments pointed out that it shows that last season was not a fluke for Lorch, who's the reigning PSL Footballer of the Season.