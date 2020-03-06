Soccer

Is title win a formality for Kaizer Chiefs?

By Sihle Ndebele - 06 March 2020 - 10:11
Kgotso Moleko of Chiefs tackles Shaune Mogaila of Highlands Park./Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs full-backs Reeve Frosler and Kgotso Moleko have contrasting sentiments about the club's title credentials.

Chiefs top the Absa Premiership standings with 48 points from 21 games. They have nine matches left to play in the season.

Mamelodi Sundowns are Amakhosi's closest challengers in second spot, trailing them by just seven points, but with a game in hand.

Moleko, 30, who was part of the last Chiefs class to win the league in the 2014/15 season, strongly believes no team can catch them now.

However, Frosler is not yet convinced that the Absa Premiership trophy is in the bag.

"We are going all the way, for me. I'm not sure about my other teammates but for me, yes. I have confidence about us. I'm definitely sure that we're going all the way," Moleko asserted during their media open day at their home in Naturena yesterday.

Frosler begged to differ.

The versatile 22-year-old right-back gave the impression that any team in the running can still snatch it.

"It's still very open, basically. We haven't won it. Even if you look at it [the league race] over the past few seasons it had not been decided with nine games to go. It's very tight and I think it will be tight until the last game of the season," said Frosler, who won the league with Bidvest Wits in the 2016/17 campaign.

Judging by the lively atmosphere among players and staffers at the club's base yesterday, Chiefs are still on cloud nine after beating their Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates 1-0 on Saturday last week.

Frosler feels such enthusiasm will help them when they host strugglers AmaZulu at the FNB Stadium tomorrow (8.15pm).

"It's always nice to beat Pirates, your biggest rival. I think it will help us in our next game on Saturday [tomorrow], in terms of the morale and energy," said Frosler.

