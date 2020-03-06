Is title win a formality for Kaizer Chiefs?

Kaizer Chiefs full-backs Reeve Frosler and Kgotso Moleko have contrasting sentiments about the club's title credentials.

Chiefs top the Absa Premiership standings with 48 points from 21 games. They have nine matches left to play in the season.

Mamelodi Sundowns are Amakhosi's closest challengers in second spot, trailing them by just seven points, but with a game in hand.

Moleko, 30, who was part of the last Chiefs class to win the league in the 2014/15 season, strongly believes no team can catch them now.

However, Frosler is not yet convinced that the Absa Premiership trophy is in the bag.

"We are going all the way, for me. I'm not sure about my other teammates but for me, yes. I have confidence about us. I'm definitely sure that we're going all the way," Moleko asserted during their media open day at their home in Naturena yesterday.