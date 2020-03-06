Banyana Banyana aim to end dry spell

Having gone a disappointing 16 games without a win, Banyana Banyana stand a good chance to finally end their drought winless streak when they host Lesotho in an international friendly at Tsakane Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

Seemingly Lesotho, who are ranked 143rd on the Fifa rankings, will have their work cut out to upset the 55th- ranked SA. Banyana boast World Cup and Olympics experience, while The Beautiful Flowers have never been to any major international competition.

As she has called up 10 uncapped players for Sunday's encounter, Banyana mentor Desiree Ellis intends to widen the pool of national team players. Banyana's last win came at the Africa Women Cup of Nations in Ghana in November 2018, beating Mali 2-0 in the semifinals in Ghana.

"We need to make the core group bigger. We must have a squad where one player gets injured we have a player of the same quality to come in. You look at the US, they can probably field two different teams and still do well," said Ellis.

In the squad, Mapaseka Mpuru, Jessica Williams and Neliswa Luthuli have experienced the national team set-up before, but are yet to don the Banyana jersey in an official fixture.