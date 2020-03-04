Golden Arrows target limping Pirates
Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela appears to have a solid plan to condemn Orlando Pirates to more misery when the two teams meet in Durban on Saturday (6pm).
Going into this encounter, Pirates are still reeling from Saturday's 1-0 defeat to rivals Kaizer Chiefs. Komphela has warned the Buccaneers that they'll feel more heat at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium. "Let them come and feel the pressure here. We want points so badly . we want to get to 40 points quickly," said Komphela.
Arrows are eighth on the log on 31 points, eight behind third-placed Pirates after 22 outings apiece. A defeat for the Soweto giants would likely end their title pursuit as they currently trail leaders Chiefs by nine points, having played one game more.
With Amakhosi his former employers, Komphela has made it clear that his desire to beat Pirates has nothing to do with helping Chiefs. "No, no, you must always be a professional because it [the coaching job] is a reflection on you."
Given Bucs' reputation of being a ball-playing team, playing on a compact surface like at Sugar Ray Xulu can easily tamper with their normal approach to the game.
However, Komphela is of the view that the pitch won't affect the team's style of play, arguing Arrows are as entertaining. "The ground is fine. we play pressing game, from a tactical point of view, the distances are shorter and we are next to one another, so that we press with ease and this is home."
Did you know?
Komphela has faced Pirates 20 times as a coach at various clubs, winning only three of those games, with 10 losses and seven draws (only league games counted).
His victories came when he was at the helm of Free State Stars (1-0 in 2011), Maritzburg United (2-1 in 2014) and Bloemfontein Celtic (1-0 in 2018).
