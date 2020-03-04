Golden Arrows target limping Pirates

Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela appears to have a solid plan to condemn Orlando Pirates to more misery when the two teams meet in Durban on Saturday (6pm).

Going into this encounter, Pirates are still reeling from Saturday's 1-0 defeat to rivals Kaizer Chiefs. Komphela has warned the Buccaneers that they'll feel more heat at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium. "Let them come and feel the pressure here. We want points so badly . we want to get to 40 points quickly," said Komphela.

Arrows are eighth on the log on 31 points, eight behind third-placed Pirates after 22 outings apiece. A defeat for the Soweto giants would likely end their title pursuit as they currently trail leaders Chiefs by nine points, having played one game more.

With Amakhosi his former employers, Komphela has made it clear that his desire to beat Pirates has nothing to do with helping Chiefs. "No, no, you must always be a professional because it [the coaching job] is a reflection on you."