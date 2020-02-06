Mxolisi Kunene wants a third final

Having not even played the first round yet, Maritzburg United are already dreaming of being in the Nedbank Cup final again.

"Our aim is to go all the way to the final and I strongly feel we have that chance because we're hungry for success and there's that commitment among us as players. Once you're in the final, it is easier to win the cup because it's just that one game that matters," said the club's winger Mxolisi Kunene.

Maritzburg will face the first test of their ambition to replicate the feat they accomplished in 2018, where they lost 1-0 to Free State Stars in the decider, against top-flight newcomers Stellenbosch in the first round at Athlone Stadium tomorrow (8pm).