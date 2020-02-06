Bonang claps back at claims her champopo is 'too expensive'

Bonang has hit back at those who feel her new MCC range, Prestige Reserve from House of BNG, is “too expensive”.

Moghel caused a stir at the Sun Met 2020 on Saturday when she unveiled the limited product, which is set to retail at R799. It hits shelves in March.

The price has split social media, with some saying it is too costly.

Bonang clapped back, telling a fan on Twitter: “They said BNG was too expensive when I launched it. Turns out, it was the number one selling MCC in 2019. I’m used it to. They power my dreams.”