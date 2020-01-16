Why Limpopo clubs struggle in top flight

Limpopo has produced some of the best in South African football, yet clubs from the province continue to struggle in the top flight.

Mulomowandau Mathoho, Hlompho Kekana, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Tiyani Mabunda, Rodney Ramagalela, Judas Moseamedi, Keletso Makgalwa and Thabiso Kutumela are among some of Limpopo's finest current talent.

However, almost every season, Limpopo teams are relegation candidates in the Absa Premiership.

Currently, Limpopo clubs Black Leopards and Polokwane City are bottom of the standings.

Limpopo-born Sundowns legend Alex Bapela believes something needs to change in the way Limpopo teams are being run.

"I think it goes with the management of these clubs and who the chairmen surround themselves with. It's usually just 'yes men' and that is a problem," Bapela said.