Will SuperSport cash in or lose out?

SuperSport United are weighing their options on whether to sell winger Aubrey Modiba in the January transfer window before potentially losing him at the end of the season.

The highly rated Modiba has six months left on his contract with Matsatsantsa a Pitori. He is on the wanted list of a number of clubs including the big-spending Mamelodi Sundowns.

Back in August, Sundowns tried their best to lure Modiba to Chloorkop, but United were unwilling to budge.

With months left on his deal, United face the possibility of losing the versatile attacker for free unless a transfer deal can be struck in January.

Modiba's agent Glyn Binkin admits that Modiba has a number of options on the table.