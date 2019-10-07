Taxi industry called on to drive culture of reading

When stokvels share groceries at the end of the year, they should include a book for each member to read for leisure as part of promoting a culture of reading in SA.

This was one of the suggestions put forward at the Reading for Meaning dialogue in Driekop, Sekhukhune, in Limpopo, recently.

Teachers, pupils, principals, traditional leaders and councillors discussed ways of improving and entrenching reading at schools and in communities.

The gathering, organised by the National Education Collaboration Trust and the National Reading Coalition, came in the backdrop of the findings of the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study report 2016, which found that 78% of grade 4 pupils in SA could not read for meaning [they don't understand what they are reading].

SA was placed last out of 50 countries that participated in the study, with Limpopo and Eastern Cape the poorest performers with scores below 300 points.

The study assesses reading comprehension and monitors trends in reading literacy at five-year intervals and has assessed fourth-year reading comprehension in over 60 countries since 2001.

"Our children continue to perform poorly at reading.