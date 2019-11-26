City feel it's a great time to face Pirates

The spate of poor results saw the club sack their coach Zlatko Krmpotic earlier this month, with Molekwa ascending to the hot seat.

"It's very important to win against Pirates because beating big clubs boosts morale. I believe if we can get a win, we'll never look back," Molekwa told Sowetan yesterday.

The Buccaneers' form is almost as bad as Rise and Shine, coming off a 3-2 Soweto derby loss to Kaizer Chiefs before the recent Fifa break.

"We are almost the same with Pirates, they've also been unlucky with the results. I expect them to come at us. It'll be an open match," said Molekwa.

He was reluctant to say if he would take the reins on a full-time basis should the club opt for him.