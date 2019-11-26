City feel it's a great time to face Pirates
Having lost their last five league games, stand-in Polokwane City coach Bernard Molekwa reckons beating Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium tonight can see Rise and Shine turn the corner.
Heading into tonight's (7.30pm) clash, Polokwane are in their worst form in recent history. The Limpopo side last won in September, thumping SuperSport United 3-1.
In between the five losses in the league, they exited the Telkom Knockout after losing 1-0 to Golden Arrows in the first round.
The spate of poor results saw the club sack their coach Zlatko Krmpotic earlier this month, with Molekwa ascending to the hot seat.
"It's very important to win against Pirates because beating big clubs boosts morale. I believe if we can get a win, we'll never look back," Molekwa told Sowetan yesterday.
The Buccaneers' form is almost as bad as Rise and Shine, coming off a 3-2 Soweto derby loss to Kaizer Chiefs before the recent Fifa break.
"We are almost the same with Pirates, they've also been unlucky with the results. I expect them to come at us. It'll be an open match," said Molekwa.
He was reluctant to say if he would take the reins on a full-time basis should the club opt for him.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.