JVW trade well-off Sasol league for sponsorless WNL

JVW owner and Banyana Banyana skipper Janine van Wyk has described her club's ascendance to the sponsorless SA Football Association (Safa) Women's National League (WNL) from the relatively well-to-do Sasol League as a "bitter- sweet moment".

JVW gained promotion to the WNL after clinching the Sasol League national play-offs, beating Limpopo outfit Ma-Indies 2-0 in the final at Tsakane Stadium last Sunday.

As the runners-up, Ma-Indies have also secured a spot in the WNL, an initiative that's still in its teething phase, having been established in August.

Without touching on the financial element, Van Wyk admitted they will miss playing in the Sasol League, hoping Safa improves the standard of their National Women's League.