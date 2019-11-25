Struggling Pirates and Polokwane meet

Ordinarily Orlando Pirates would on most days make easy work of Polokwane City, especially with the Limpopo outfit having just fired their coach, but the result this time is not so certain.

Rise and Shine will travel to the Orlando Stadium to take on the Buccaneers in a league clash tomorrow (7.30pm).

Both teams are facing turbulence as a poor string of results has made life difficult for both clubs. Their form has been near identical as they both have 13 points after 11 games.

This record was enough for Polokwane boss Johnny Mogaladi to show coach Zlakto Krmpotic the door two weeks ago. What hastened the axing of the coach was their dismal run of five losses in a row. Assistant coach Bernard Molekwa is now in charge of the team and is expected to be in charge against Pirates (he was also in charge for the 1-0 loss to Baroka).