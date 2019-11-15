From 'fresh Africans' to Black Diamonds: six quotes from Bonang’s Breakfast Club interview

Bonang Matheba continued her American takeover this week when she made an appearance on popular morning show The Breakfast Club in New York City.

The star joined DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God in studio and talked about the South African entertainment industry, working in America and her love life.

Sis was in town after she received an award at the “E! People's Choice Awards” in Santa Monica, California, and revealed that she was shooting a Christmas special while in America, which will air in SA.

She also touched on crime, claims that Africans look down on Americans and racism in Cape Town.

Here are six great quotes from the interview:

RACISM IN CAPE TOWN

“There is a lot of segregation. A lot of how Cape Town is set is still pre-1994, where all the black people were in the settlements outside the city. It is still very much like that. Black people are outside the city and have a very long way to go to get to their jobs in the city.

“All the white people are in the city. The great property, the high value properties in the city. Even the restaurants and clubs, what is available to white people vs black people. It's not in your face, but it is there.”