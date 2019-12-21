Cosmos' poor results due to lack of permanent base
Jomo Cosmos skipper Ange "Paparo" Lebahi has candidly put down the club's poor form to the constant changing of home venues.
Since the start of the season, Cosmos have used three venues in Dobsonville Stadium, Giyani Stadium and Olen Park as their home grounds.
In the past few seasons, Ezenkosi utilised East Rand-based arenas such as Huntersfield, Thokoza, Makhulong and Vosloorus, with the latter their recent preference as it housed all their home matches last season.
"Remember that at the beginning of the season we didn't have a home ground, we kept on moving from stadium to stadium. That affected us emotionally, and travelling for your own home game is not a good thing," Lebahi told Sowetan yesterday.
"We have a young team and for most of the youngsters, travelling takes its toll. But I am glad that now the issue [of wandering around for home matches] is sorted out. We will play all our home games at Olen Park [in Potchefstroom, North West]."
Second from bottom on the log, Ezenkosi have won only two of their 13 GladAfrica Championship games, accumulating just 12 points. Nevertheless, Lebahi has vowed the former top-flight side will retain their second-tier status.
"We know our fans are disappointed and anxious, but I can assure them that we won't get relegated . they must trust us and we will keep fighting," said the Cosmos captain.
"Imagine if we can go to Cape Town and beat Ajax . Wow! That would change our fortunes this season," said the 35-year-old centre-back.
Meanwhile, the club's spokesperson, Mark Ogagan, shed some light on why they moved from Vosloorus Stadium on the East Rand.
"The [Ekurhuleni] municipality advised that the venue was being renovated, so we had to find another home."
NFD fixtures (all at 3.30pm)
Today: Ajax v Cosmos, Athlone Stadium; Tshakhuma v AmaTuks, Thohoyandou Stadium; Mbombela v Swallows, Kanyamazane Stadium; Sporting v Galaxy, Kabokweni Stadium; JDR v Uthongathi, Soshanguve Giant Stadium.
Tomorrow: Eagles v FS Stars, Chatsworth Stadium; Richards Bay v Steenberg, Umhlathuze Sports Complex.
