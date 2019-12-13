Tuks feel early loan recall will hurt Kamohelo Mahlatsi

Amid speculation that mother club SuperSport United want to cut short skilful midfielder Kamohelo "Nyaope" Mahlatsi's loan at Pretoria University, AmaTuks coach Zipho Dlangalala thinks that could derail the 21-year-old's development.

In September, SuperSport loaned Mahlatsi to Pretoria University for the remainder of the current term.

However, it is believed that Matsatsantsa are keen to recall the player next month.

While insisting AmaTuks would cope without Mahlatsi if SuperSport were to take him back prematurely, Dlangalala is of the view that such move would be detrimental to the SA Under-23 international's growth.

"That would only affect Mahlatsi, not us as a club. If they take him, because he is their player and they have a right to do that, he will be the one who will suffer, not us," Dlangalala told Sowetan yesterday.

"The boy is doing very well with us, he's enjoying his football and going back to SuperSport earlier than expected would hurt his development... At AmaTuks he's maturing very well and he still has a long way to go."